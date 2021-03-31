Meghan Markle's awkward encounter with friend leaves her fuming

Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Meghan Marke's text exchange with a pal cost them their friendship

Meghan Markle had an embarrassing encounter with a friend over text messages. 

It all started when the unidentified friend in England accidentally sent the Duchess a voice note complaining about how much she uses emojis. 

"One of Meghan's British friends fell out with her because Meghan was writing all these messages with loads of emojis," a source told The Daily Mail. 

"The friend dictated a WhatsApp voice note saying, 'God, Meghan is so annoying with all her emojis, she keeps sending me all these emojis.' But then the friend sent the voice memo to Meghan herself by accident instead of sending it to a mutual friend," the insider added. 

The exchange put a strain on Meghan's relationship with her friend as they had a fallout. 

