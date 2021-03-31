Can't connect right now! retry
Regé-Jean Page bags ‘Brigerton’s’ first award at NAACP Awards

Brigerton star Regé-Jean Page managed to make history at the NAACP awards this year and even bagged Brigerton’s first ever win.

In his virtual acceptance speech the actor claimed, "Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category. This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique.”

“It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love."

He further added, "It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that."

