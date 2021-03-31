Adam Brody narrates his and Leighton Meester's full love story

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester met nearly 15 years ag at Canter’s Deli through Josh Schwartz

Hollywood star Adam Brody is showering praise on his wife and actor Leighton Meester and sharing the full love story of the two.

In a chat with Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast, the Gilmore Girls star explained that he and the Gossip Girl star met nearly 15 years ag at Canter’s Deli through Josh Schwartz.

"Literally the first time we met, that whole cast [Gossip Girl] was eating at Canter's, and I lived at Canter's for like my entire 20s. And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us,” he said.

While they did bump into each other twice or thrice before, they eventually ended up sharing screens in 2011-film The Oranges.

"We did this movie together. I was seeing someone at the time... So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie, when I was single,” he said.

"I was very attracted to her from jump. She's a heavenly creature. I thought she was gorgeous. And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone. But I had no idea whether she was a good person or not. And, in fact, kind of assumed she probably wasn't for like the first handful of years that I didn't know her, just because, I don't know, Gossip Girl."

"Not that I tagged all actresses with that or anything—I didn't. And I like to date actors. I never believe that stigma. Why [wouldn't an actor want to date an actress]? Too beautiful and smart?" he added.

He revealed that a while after they started dating, he realized how ‘incredible’ she was: "I was like, ‘Oh, she's cool.' But I still didn't know, and that continued even to when we first started dating…and come to find out she's literally like Joan of Arc.”

“She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy. She's never been rude to like a single person in her life, except—and I give her credit for this—paparazzi, where I'm too self-conscious.”

He added: “I wouldn't say rude but like people will try to get her to sign some sexy old photo or something that aren't fans but they pretend to be fans... It's sort of a bottom feeding thing... She has no problem being like, ‘You can hate me. I don't care.'”

The two tied the knot in 2014 and are now parents to two kids: a five-year-old daughter and a son who was born in 2020.