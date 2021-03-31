Meghan Markle's confession on suicide brutally slammed by Diana's biographer

Meghan Markle said she wanted to commit suicide at one point but was denied help by the 'institution'

Meghan Markle rocked the monarchy with startling revelations during her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



The Duchess of Sussex, in one bombshell claim, said she wanted to commit suicide at one point but was denied help by the 'institution.'

Princess Diana's biographer Andrew Morton said the Queen herself sought help for her deterioriating mental health conditions, as well as Princess Margeret.

"It’s from a generation where - if it's cold, put on a sweater, don't turn up the heating -make do and mend, people didn’t talk about mental illness," Morton said.

"But having said that, Margaret did go for psychological counselling and even the Queen herself during her Annus horribilis had someone to help her with breathing and relaxing.

"So in a funny kind of way the royal family have a history of going for help from professional bodies for psychological issues they face," he added.

Morton said Harry and Meghan's interview left him with "more questions than answers" and he was baffled.

"Especially as Harry is a patron of a mental health organisation, his godmother, Julia Samuel, is a well-known psychotherapist, she’s on speed dial. So it left me baffled that assertion," he said.