Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson reveals dad Michael schooled her on 'feeling entitled'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Paris Jackson said the famous pop star made sure she did not feel entitled to anything

Paris Jackson touched upon her distinct childhood with dad Michael Jackson and the values he taught her. 

The Wilted singer said the famous pop star made sure she did not feel entitled to anything. 

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” Paris told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube interview series No Filter. 

Growing up as a star kid, the 22-year-old went on to state how she knows her roots and tries to stay grounded.

“I’m also a full believer that I should earn everything. I need to…I go to auditions, I work hard, I study scripts, I do my thing,” Paris told Naomi after the supermodel told her she “shouldn’t be doing [model] castings,” due to her immense fame.

“Even growing up it was about earning stuff,” Paris insisted. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys “R” Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.”

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion blows out candles of 53rd birthday in style

Celine Dion blows out candles of 53rd birthday in style
Lil Nas X acknowledges Montero music video similarity to FKA twigs’ Cellophane

Lil Nas X acknowledges Montero music video similarity to FKA twigs’ Cellophane
Quavo, Saweetie involved in physical altercation prior to breakup

Quavo, Saweetie involved in physical altercation prior to breakup

Powerpuff Girls Live-Action unveils Professor Utonium casting

Powerpuff Girls Live-Action unveils Professor Utonium casting
Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary for ‘The Quick and the Dead’

Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary for ‘The Quick and the Dead’
Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge

Ed Sheeran must face plagiarism claim: judge
‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’ series, cast, shoot date unveiled

‘Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi’ series, cast, shoot date unveiled
Josh O’Conner has ‘no interest’ in the royal family even after ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Conner has ‘no interest’ in the royal family even after ‘The Crown’
Paris Jackson reveals how she seeks inspiration from Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson reveals how she seeks inspiration from Michael Jackson

Gwyneth Paltrow says she was not ready to be a step mother

Gwyneth Paltrow says she was not ready to be a step mother

Amber Heard's savage response to Johnny Depp's fans calling her 'gold digger'

Amber Heard's savage response to Johnny Depp's fans calling her 'gold digger'
Meghan and Harry drive neighbours out only a month after they moved in

Meghan and Harry drive neighbours out only a month after they moved in

Latest

view all