Video: Abbottabad villagers kill leopard after it injures man

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021
ABBOTTABAD: Villagers on Wednesday killed a leopard after it injured a man.
The video of the incident went viral on social media.
In the video, a man can be seen clubbing the leopard repeatedly with a stick while another appears to be holding the animal down.
A few days ago, villagers in Rohri caught and killed a fishing cat while another fled from the area.
The villagers were able to track a fishing cat with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.
When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers had tracked it down and managed to kill it while another fishing cat escaped.