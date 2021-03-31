Video: Abbottabad villagers kill leopard after it injures man

The dead body of a leopard killed by villagers in Abbottabad. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Abbottabad villagers club leopard to death

The leopard had injured a man before it was caught

Video of the incident goes viral on social media

ABBOTTABAD: Villagers on Wednesday killed a leopard after it injured a man.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.



In the video, a man can be seen clubbing the leopard repeatedly with a stick while another appears to be holding the animal down.

Villagers in Rohri kill fishing cat



A few days ago, villagers in Rohri caught and killed a fishing cat while another fled from the area.

The villagers were able to track a fishing cat with the help of sniffer dogs. The cheetah, according to the people of the village, had made their lives miserable by hunting and killing their cattle.

When the carnivorous animal came out to prey, the villagers had tracked it down and managed to kill it while another fishing cat escaped.