entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson reveals how she seeks inspiration from Michael Jackson

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Paris Jackson detailed how she is deeply influenced by Michael Jackson in creating music

Paris Jackson revealed her late father, pop star Michael Jackson, is a huge role model for her. 

While speaking to supermodel Naomi Campbell, Paris detailed how she is deeply influenced by Michael Jackson in creating music.

 “I’m obviously a fan of his music…I know all the lyrics to all of the songs and, you know, I will definitely jam out to them. But I feel like when it comes to influences, I feel like every part of my childhood will always influence how I am today. Whether it was like experiences or like all of the music we listened to," she said.

Paris added, "He loved classical music and jazz,” she continued. “And Hip Hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff. But also like radio’s Top 40 and he loved rock music, soft rock. The Beatles.

"So we grew up around all of that and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff and if you listen to my album even there’s some movie soundtrack like influences as well like Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman, as well as like rock bands like Radiohead, and Manchester Orchestra," the singer concluded.

