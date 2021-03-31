Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears touches on media scrutiny: My life was always watched’

Singer songwriter Britney Spears sheds light on the ‘strength’ media scrutiny squeezed out of her.

The singer got candid over it all on Instagram and uploaded a video of herself dancing the night away in her very own hallway.

The caption right next to the post detailed Spears’s desire to be “feel wild and human and alive” since “I've always been so judged... insulted.”

She wrote, “My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!”

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

“ I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!”

