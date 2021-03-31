Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s next historical drama ‘Barbaros’ to release in 2022?

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s much-awaited historical drama serial Barbaros will be released in early 2022, according to media reports.

According to reports, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started shooting of his upcoming project ‘Barbaros’

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul will portray the lead role of Hayrettin Pasha, the Ottoman admiral whose naval victories secured Ottoman dominance over the Mediterranean during the mid 16th century.

Now pictures of Engin with his co-star Ulaş Tuna Astepe from the shooting have surfaced and won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Neither Altan nor the makers of Barbaros have made any official statement in this regard.

