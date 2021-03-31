Can't connect right now! retry
Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally come forward and addressed the growing distrust in the church following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding.

The explanation was made by Reverend Justin Welby and he was quoted telling Italian newspaper La Repubblica, “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn't matter who I'm talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday.”

"I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won't say what happened at any other meetings."

