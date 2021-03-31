Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Justin Bieber finally gets candid about the real reason he included his controversial MLK Interlude into his justice album.

The singer touched upon his reasoning behind crafting a ‘just’ piece of music on Twitter and admitted, "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

He concluded by saying, "This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

