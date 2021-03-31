Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Justin Bieber finally gets candid about the real reason he included his controversial MLK Interlude into his justice album.

The singer touched upon his reasoning behind crafting a ‘just’ piece of music on Twitter and admitted, "In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

He concluded by saying, "This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2
Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’

Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’
Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing
Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'

Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'
New MGK video featuring Megan Fox gets 11 million views on YouTube

New MGK video featuring Megan Fox gets 11 million views on YouTube

Latest

view all