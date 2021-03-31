Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

The British Council on Thursday shared a notice by Cambridge International Examinations notifying the date of exams for the May/June session, as O and A level students look to the government to push for a delay citing coronavirus fears.

In its statement, Cambridge said that it "understands the concerns surrounding Cambridge International Exams".

It said that whereas it is "committed to supporting Pakistani students", it must also abide by all policies and directives of the Government of Pakistan.

Related items

Cambridge said that the government has confirmed that A and AS level exams can go ahead as per schedule, and so will be held on April 26.

O level and IGCSE exams, on the other hand, will begin May 10.

According to Cambridge, it, along with British Council, are in regular contact with the government and "continuously monitoring the developing situation in the country".

The announcement comes as the country battles an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus, with more than four thousand cases being reported daily for the past six days.

In the last 24 hours, 4,757 cases were reported throughout the country, along with 78 deaths, taking the total infections to 667,957 so far and the death toll to 14,434.

An estimated number of 50,000 candidates will appear in O Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A Level exams from across Pakistan.




More From Pakistan:

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases
PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats
Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country
Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources
UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan

UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani
PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus
PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion

PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion
Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown
Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition

Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition
10 tolas of gold recovered from Peshawar airport's toilet

10 tolas of gold recovered from Peshawar airport's toilet

Latest

view all