Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

The British Council on Thursday shared a notice by Cambridge International Examinations notifying the date of exams for the May/June session, as O and A level students look to the government to push for a delay citing coronavirus fears.

In its statement, Cambridge said that it "understands the concerns surrounding Cambridge International Exams".

It said that whereas it is "committed to supporting Pakistani students", it must also abide by all policies and directives of the Government of Pakistan.

Cambridge said that the government has confirmed that A and AS level exams can go ahead as per schedule, and so will be held on April 26.

O level and IGCSE exams, on the other hand, will begin May 10.

According to Cambridge, it, along with British Council, are in regular contact with the government and "continuously monitoring the developing situation in the country".

The announcement comes as the country battles an intensifying third wave of the coronavirus, with more than four thousand cases being reported daily for the past six days.

In the last 24 hours, 4,757 cases were reported throughout the country, along with 78 deaths, taking the total infections to 667,957 so far and the death toll to 14,434.

An estimated number of 50,000 candidates will appear in O Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A Level exams from across Pakistan.











