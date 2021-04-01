Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant sheds happy tears as daughter makes her proud

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Vanessa Bryant is a proud mother who was left in tears as she celebrated her daughter being accepted at the University of Southern California.

Vanessa shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday of her daughter Natalia who is seen excited jumping and joyously shouting "I got in, I got in!"

The 38-year-old proud mother captioned the post: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

"Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn."

In the video, the widow of American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant later filmed their guest room decorated with celebratory balloons. Other merchandise from the university are also being seen placed in the room. Natalia shows a T-shirt with USC written on it.

"Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn't have been accepted I would've had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa. #USC #TROJAN #FIGHTON," said the mother-of-four in the cute video.

The post was soon noticed by many people who came up with supportive messages. The reality television star Khloe Kardashian wrote: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooooo the best!!!! #USC!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you."

Actress Viola Davis also offered congratulations to the spirited girl: " Wooohooo!!!! Congratulations." A close family friend Ciara wrote: " Go Nani! Go Nani! Go!! So proud of you! Love you so much!!!"

To Vanessa Bryant's post, the university also dropped a welcome note, saying, "Welcome to the #TrojanFamily."


More From Entertainment:

Sharon Stone discloses special bond with Britney Spears

Sharon Stone discloses special bond with Britney Spears

Zac Efron enjoys loved-up moments with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in a scenic valley

Zac Efron enjoys loved-up moments with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in a scenic valley
Hailey Bieber's matching tattoo describes how much she loves her husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber's matching tattoo describes how much she loves her husband Justin Bieber
Jordyn Woods reveals her fitness journey with app announcement

Jordyn Woods reveals her fitness journey with app announcement

Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations

Brad Pitt seeking support from Jennifer Aniston amid Angelina Jolie's allegations
Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps

Beyonce delights fans as she flaunts dazzling looks in latest fashion snaps
4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

4-year-old girl recreates Beyonce's fashion looks

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan reacts to Archbishop of Canterbury's statement about Meghan Markle
Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Are Eminem and Cardi B about to beef?

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab

Ryan Reynolds gets Covid-19 jab
Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap

Priyanka Chopra looks whimsical in recent snap
Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Latest

view all