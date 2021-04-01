Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner beefs up her security following string of scary incidents

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Kendall Jenner witnessed another scary incident this week when a man trespassed onto her home in the middle of the night and began to knock on her doors while yelling out her name.

The supermodel was reportedly at home when the shocking incident took place. She remained in a safe location as security dealt with the 27-year-old intruder.

The man reportedly stripped off his clothing and attempted to swim in Jenner's pool. Security guards at the model's residence detained him and handed over to police.

It happened days after Jenner's lawyers headed to court to obtain a restraining order against yet another individual who told police that he planned to shoot the reality TV star

Kendall Jenner, who previously received death threat, has tightened  her security following the string of scary incidents she's dealt with in the past.

