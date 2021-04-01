Pakistani YouTuber Rahim Pardesi blessed with a baby boy

Rahim Pardesi also expressed his gratitude to fans for remembering the couple in their prayers

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani comedian and internet star Rahim Pardesi who welcomed a baby boy on Thursday.

The YouTube sensation turned to his Instagram to make the big announcement and left fans elated as he dropped endearing photos of his bundle of joy along with his wife.

Sharing the photos, the comedian wrote: “It’s a Boy!! Alhumdulilah the baby and the mom are fine and heathy now. It’s been a scary roller coaster ride but we got through it Mashallah.”

Pardesi also expressed his gratitude to fans for remembering the couple in their prayers: “Thank you so so much to everyone who prayed for us and had our backs.”

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the parents as fans wished the pair.

