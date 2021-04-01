Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that PTI the government is actively working to build consensus on the controversy over moon sighting in the country.



While addressing a consultative meeting over the issue in Islamabad, the minister said the government is working for national unity and reconciliation on the issue and trying to reduce differences.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, SUPARCO, Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and other concerned officials.

The meeting discussed the shahadat system, waiting period for shahadat and use of modern equipment before the announcement about moon sighting.

He said that the religious ministry will continue the consultation process with all the provinces and stakeholders. He also urged private committees to cooperate in this regard.

The minister said that the zonal committees would be made more dynamic and active in this regard.

He said he has directed Chairman Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in holding continuous consultation meetings with all stakeholders and give suggestions to the ministry in this regard.

Qadri said that the government is trying to complete the legislation on the sighting of the moon after Ramadan.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting in Peshawar

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on April 13 to sight the moon for the holy month, according to a statement from the body.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has summoned the session, the statement issued on Tuesday said, adding the meeting of zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramadan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.