Thursday Apr 01 2021
Blake Lively gushes over her ‘heroic’ nurse as she receives COVID-19 vaccine

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Blake Lively announced to her followers that she received the COVID-19 jab

American actor Blake Lively also received the COVID-19 vaccination after husband Ryan Reynolds.

Following the Deadpool star’s 5G joke, the Gossip Girl actor too cracked a joke as she announced to her followers that she received the COVID-19 jab.

Posting a photo of herself masked up while getting the vaccine, Lively wrote: "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

Earlier, Reynolds too announced the news of him getting the jab while poking fun at one of the many controversies surrounding the vaccines.

“Finally got 5G,” he quipped. 



