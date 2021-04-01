Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently decided to give fans a BTS tour of her 2018 overdose recreation on Dancing With The Devil docuseries.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the photos showcase Lovato’s step-by-step altercation with death with every detail ironed out to a T.

Ahead of greenlighting the production phrase Lovato sat down for an interview with the publication and admitted, "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she said. "That's important to give people, too."

