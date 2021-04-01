Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Singer songwriter Demi Lovato recently decided to give fans a BTS tour of her 2018 overdose recreation on Dancing With The Devil docuseries.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the photos showcase Lovato’s step-by-step altercation with death with every detail ironed out to a T.

Ahead of greenlighting the production phrase Lovato sat down for an interview with the publication and admitted, "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she said. "That's important to give people, too."

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership
Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her
Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student
Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice
Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle after Oprah interview debacle

Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle after Oprah interview debacle
Hailey Bieber gets candid about sudden Twitter exit: 'It's toxic'

Hailey Bieber gets candid about sudden Twitter exit: 'It's toxic'
Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Park lead Brit Awards 2021 nominations

Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Park lead Brit Awards 2021 nominations
Kendall Jenner beefs up her security following string of scary incidents

Kendall Jenner beefs up her security following string of scary incidents
Vanessa Bryant sheds happy tears as daughter makes her proud

Vanessa Bryant sheds happy tears as daughter makes her proud

Latest

view all