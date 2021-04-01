Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Katy Perry steps out in Montecito with Daisy Dove Bloom in toe

Katy Perry and her daughter recently made a quick little errand run in Montecito and were papped with the cutest look ever.

The new mom picked an effortless yet chic look for her morning out. She donned a straw hat and pink mask with Daisy flowers, a blue button down and blue trousers.

Daisy Dove Bloom on the other hand wore a far more polished ensemble. From white socks to a wheat dress speckled with white dots and a bib, both mom and baby were even met up by a pal while on their little run.

Check it out below:


