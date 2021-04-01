Designer Hassan Sheheryar beams with pride after meeting COAS Gen Bajwa

HSY praised COAS Bajwa and opened up about his own family members who served in the army

Famed Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY, expressed pride on the Armed Forces of Pakistan after meeting Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

On Thursday, HSY took to Twitter to praise COAS Bajwa and opened up about his own family members who served in the army.

In a heartwarming note, the designer wrote, "It was a huge honor to get to meet Chief of the Army General Bajwa. My mammoos and chachas have all served with honor and dignity in the Pakistan Army, the Air force and the Pakistan Navy.

"I have seen first hand their dedication and commitment and their willing to put their lives in danger to protect and safeguard our Country. I have always held the armed forces in the highest regard and was humbled to have met Gen Bajwa at the Pride of Pakistan Pavilion. Long live Pakistan," HSY added.







