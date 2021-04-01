Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Prince Harry's thoughts on L.A move unearthed by sources: report

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Prince Harry’s thoughts on L.A move unearthed by sources: report

Prince Harry’s raw and honest thoughts about moving to L.A have just been brought forward by an expert.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to the couple and according to Us Weekly they were quoted saying, “Harry does not have any regrets” and in fact “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter”

The insider went as far as to add that choosing to leave the royal fold “is the best decision he’s ever made” given the newfound sense of freedom and control he’s acquired as a result of it all.

