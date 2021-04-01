Can't connect right now! retry
Chrissy Teigen plants a tree using baby Jack's ashes

Chrissy Teigen plants a tree using baby Jack’s ashes

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have chosen to memorialize the memory of their son Jack by using his ashes to plant a tree.

The model and author announced the decision during a conversation with People magazine and explained the Thai custom in extensive detail.

She was quoted saying, "We have this new home that we're building, and this tree being planted inside. The whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil, and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves.”

"Beauty is being able to see how powerful your body is. It's really, really nice to be able to come to an age where I can appreciate every little scar and see my body as something that's done incredible, miraculous things."

