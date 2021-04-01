Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Matthew McConaughey opens up about his next chapter being all about leadership

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

American actor Matthew McConaughey has been making headlines since the past few months regarding his likely switch from acting towards politics. 

The Interstellar star, 51, spoke to CNBC about running for governor of Texas, and said that he is giving the idea some serious consideration.

“I’m not teasing the idea or anything. I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration. I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” he said.

“I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders,” he continued.

“And I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about you out there, everyone out there, we need leadership,” he added.

“Hopefully this last year, when we were forced to reevaluate what the hell matters to us in our own lives … hopefully we’re going to take those reevaluations out of this year and evolve a little bit as people, as individuals, as well. How are we going to turn that page, though, because things have changed?” he said.

“As humans in society, we’ve got to agree on facts again. F-A-C-T-S. We’re delusional about what facts are. We’re not even arguing from the same reality right now,” he said. “If we can agree on facts, then I believe we can start building trust. Trust in facts can lead to trust in others and trust in ourselves,” he added. 

