Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin reveals how Justin Bieber protects her from internet trolls

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Hailey Baldwin reveals how Justin Bieber protects her from internet trolls

Hailey Bieber recently got candid about Justin Bieber’s protective attitude towards her amid social media backlash.

The model got candid while explaining her move away from Twitter and was quoted telling Dr. Jessica Clemons in A Conversation.

“My husband has helped me so much with it. I really give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”

“I think I’ve gone through a phase where I’m like ‘I get it. I don’t want to hear it,' and then I do it and he’s like, ‘I told you. Life is way better this way.’ And he was so entirely right.”

“I think over the last 2 and half years for myself it — after getting married especially — it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”

More From Entertainment:

Very different from Joker: Emma Stone on Cruella comparisons

Very different from Joker: Emma Stone on Cruella comparisons
CBS issues verdict over ‘Young Sheldon'

CBS issues verdict over ‘Young Sheldon'
Yumna Zaidi appeals to save Pakistan football following FIFA ban threat

Yumna Zaidi appeals to save Pakistan football following FIFA ban threat
Meghan Markle given things Prince Harry’s exes ‘couldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole’

Meghan Markle given things Prince Harry’s exes ‘couldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole’
Indian actor Kader Khan's son dies in Canada

Indian actor Kader Khan's son dies in Canada

Prince William desperate to retaliate to Meghan and Harry's ruthless claims

Prince William desperate to retaliate to Meghan and Harry's ruthless claims

Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb loses battle over rights on embryos

Sofia Vergara’s ex Nick Loeb loses battle over rights on embryos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plans after baby no. 2 labor unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plans after baby no. 2 labor unveiled
Matthew McConaughey opens up about his next chapter being all about leadership

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his next chapter being all about leadership
Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth's rock, says royal biographer

Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth's rock, says royal biographer
Chrissy Teigen plants a tree using baby Jack’s ashes

Chrissy Teigen plants a tree using baby Jack’s ashes
Prince Harry’s thoughts on L.A move unearthed by sources: report

Prince Harry’s thoughts on L.A move unearthed by sources: report

Latest

view all