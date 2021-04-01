Hailey Baldwin reveals how Justin Bieber protects her from internet trolls

Hailey Bieber recently got candid about Justin Bieber’s protective attitude towards her amid social media backlash.

The model got candid while explaining her move away from Twitter and was quoted telling Dr. Jessica Clemons in A Conversation.

“My husband has helped me so much with it. I really give him credit because he’s been doing this so much longer at this really massive level.”

“I think I’ve gone through a phase where I’m like ‘I get it. I don’t want to hear it,' and then I do it and he’s like, ‘I told you. Life is way better this way.’ And he was so entirely right.”



“I think over the last 2 and half years for myself it — after getting married especially — it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison.”