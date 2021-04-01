Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Zahid Gishkori

Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

By
Zahid Gishkori

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed. 

The commission formed to probe the Broadsheet scandal has released its findings, with a key takeaway being that all institutions except for NAB were found to have resisted cooperating with the investigation.

Headed by retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, the commission has also stated in its report that Broadsheet's records were missing from "nearly everywhere", including the Pakistan mission in London.

Additionally, the report states that the chairman of the commission (Justice Saeed) did not think it necessary to record Tariq Fawad and Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi's statements.

Related items

According to the report, the asset recovery deal made with Broadsheet makes evident the government institutions' failure to comprehend international laws.

It said that the bureaucracy made every attempt to "hide records or make them disappear", in moves that were in many instances "transcontinental".

The report states that Moussavi levelled allegations against certain individuals but probing this matter did not fall under the terms of reference defined for the commission. It added that the government may probe the Broadsheet CEO's allegations if it wishes to.

The Broadsheet LLC scandal

Broadsheet LLC was hired by the National Accountability Bureau during Pervez Musharraf’s government in 1999 to trace assets in the UK and USA belonging to more than 200 Pakistanis (called "targets" in the contract) including generals, politicians, and businessmen — Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, and Nawaz Sharif being among the chief targets.

After NAB abruptly ended its contract with Broadsheet in 2003, in violation of the terms and conditions, the asset recovery firm began pursuing legal action against the bureau. The bureau was subsequently ordered by a London court to pay for damages, liabilities, and interest accrued.

In this regard, the London High Court’s Financial Division issued on December 17, 2020, a Final Third Party Order for payment to Broadsheet by December 30, 2020 — drawing the curtains on a case that has cost Pakistani taxpayers billions of rupees.

Pakistan then made a payment of $28.706 million (Rs4.59 billion) to the British firm after losing long-running litigation at the London High Court.



More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers

National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers
Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources
Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency

Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency
Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive
Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid
Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari

Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari
Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy

Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy
Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C

Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C
PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection

PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection
PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial

PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial

Latest

view all