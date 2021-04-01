Can't connect right now! retry
Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

Maryam Nawaz waves to supporters at a PDM rally in Lahore, last year., Photo: File

  • People come and go for medical treatment all the time, says Rana Sanaullah.
  • Fayyaz Chohan says Maryam Nawaz's "drama" to seek medical treatment abroad has begun.
  • No one will be allowed to seek an NRO till looted wealth is brought back, says Chohan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from travelling abroad if she wishes to meet a family relative or for any reason whatsoever, said the party's Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

Sanaullah was speaking to the media when he said the PML-N vice president "has special expertise" in dealing with those who are "imposed" on the people — an indirect shot at the government.

Commenting on rising speculation of the PML-N leader going abroad, Sanaullah said: "Everyone goes abroad and then comes back to his/her country. If Maryam Nawaz had to go abroad to meet relatives or for any other matter, it isn't like she is forbidden to do so," he said.

He said Maryam will remain associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for as long as its struggle continues to "dethrone" the current government.

'Maryam's drama of seeking treatment abroad has begun'

Reacting to Sanaullah's comments, PTI leader and Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan said a "drama" had begun through which Maryam Nawaz was aiming to seek medical treatment abroad.

"Maryam Nawaz's drama to seek medical treatment abroad has begun with the arrival of Dr Adnan [to Pakistan]," he said.

Commenting on Sanaullah's remarks regarding people going abroad to meet relatives, Chohan said: "Maryam's tweets and Dr Adnan's syringes" had deteriorated Nawaz Sharif's health.

"Now the same Dr Adnan will treat Maryam Nawaz for her low platelets count," he said, mocking the PML-N vice president.

He claimed the PML-N leader is looking to flee to London after the PDM's defeat in Senate.

Chohan said no one will be allowed to avail an NRO till Pakistan's looted wealth is brought back to the country.


