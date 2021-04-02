Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber reacts to backlash over Martin Luther King interlude in album Justice

Pop singer Justin Bieber has recently shown signs of grown maturity in ways to demonstrate that he takes life seriously.

The same spirit he has displayed when he accepted that he did wrong when he made some insensitive jokes while he was just a kid. He confessed the wrong and said that coming from Canada and being uneducated, he was also part of the problem.

The Biebs is currently enjoying the huge success of his studio album “Justice” which has offered him an opportunity to justify his decision to include a two-minute track that has a famous speech from Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK interlude in the album “Justice” has sparked a sort of controversy. Reacting to the backlash during his most recent interview, Justin Bieber underscored the importance of incorporating the track as he believes the conversation about Black Lives Matter should continue.

The singer also explained that the Black history “was just not part” of their education system in Canada. He asserted that he has a platform now, therefore, he wanted to share “this raw moment of Martin Luther King in a time where he knew he was going to die for what he was standing up for.”

The MLK interlude received mixed reactions from his fans. But, Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice King thanked the singer for his effort to “end racism.” In a tweet, she also underlined the importance of being a part of the global justice movement.


