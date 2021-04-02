Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom breaks down in tears over abusive trolls

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan's wife got emotional during a therapy session as she opened up on online abuse about her husband's previous infidelity scandals.

In conversation with psychologist Emma Kenny, the 29-year model discussed nasty comments she has to deal with, saying: 'Someone posted, "oh you're on your high horse you look so happy. Don't forget about the time your husband was constantly in the papers and there were cheating allegations and your marriage was on the rocks!"

'That's so harsh, it was so much in one paragraph. It obviously does upset me!'

Faryal broke down in tears while sharing her words: 'I do have a thick skin and put up with a lot of abuse online. But putting up with things that are said about my husband, my family, my relationship, my children, is something that kind of hurts.'

Amir and Faryal - who live in Bolton in the UK - tied the knot eight years ago. They split for six months in 2017 after the boxer was caught up in cheating scandals. The couple got back together after few months with new resolve and more love.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Thorne calls upon women to live the life they want

Bella Thorne calls upon women to live the life they want
Ellie Goulding has a reason to hold back pregnancy announcement

Ellie Goulding has a reason to hold back pregnancy announcement

Daniel Craig gets another big deal - two Knives Out sequels

Daniel Craig gets another big deal - two Knives Out sequels
Justin Bieber reacts to backlash over Martin Luther King interlude in album Justice

Justin Bieber reacts to backlash over Martin Luther King interlude in album Justice
Tom Hanks' son Chet hurt in knife attack, accuses his ex-girlfriend in disturbing video

Tom Hanks' son Chet hurt in knife attack, accuses his ex-girlfriend in disturbing video
Blake Shelton to release new album Body Language in May

Blake Shelton to release new album Body Language in May
Riz Ahmed takes on 'intensive' role as deaf drummer in 'Sound of Metal'

Riz Ahmed takes on 'intensive' role as deaf drummer in 'Sound of Metal'
Queen Elizabeth sends £5 purses to 190 Britons

Queen Elizabeth sends £5 purses to 190 Britons

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take time off after welcoming second child

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take time off after welcoming second child
Katrina Kaif celebrates 1 billion YouTube views on 'Kala Chashma'

Katrina Kaif celebrates 1 billion YouTube views on 'Kala Chashma'
Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 52 breaks records

Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 52 breaks records

Prince William 'struggling to hold back' in defending Kate Middleton from Meghan Markle claims

Prince William 'struggling to hold back' in defending Kate Middleton from Meghan Markle claims

Latest

view all