Friday Apr 02 2021
Hailey Bieber shares her sweetheart Justin's adorable snap with his beloved friend

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Hailey Bieber delighted fans as she shared Justin Bieber's unseen photo, suggesting he is head-over-heels in love with his Yorkshire terrier mix Oscar, whom he adopted in late 2018.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer took his doggy devotion to another level by rocking matching outfits with Oscar on Thursday.

The Grammy-winner's wife of two-years Hailey Bieber, who shared a sweet snapshot of the duo to her Instagram, captioned the post: 'Screaming!!'

In the sweet picture, the two friends had on coordinating red Hawaiian shirts, featuring bright blue flowers and palm tree leaves throughout.

The snap showed Justin Bieber sipping on a glass of red wine as Oscar sat idly next to him on a beige couch in their spacious living room.

