Hailey Bieber shares her sweetheart Justin's adorable snap with his beloved friend

Hailey Bieber delighted fans as she shared Justin Bieber's unseen photo, suggesting he is head-over-heels in love with his Yorkshire terrier mix Oscar, whom he adopted in late 2018.



The 26-year-old Canadian singer took his doggy devotion to another level by rocking matching outfits with Oscar on Thursday.

The Grammy-winner's wife of two-years Hailey Bieber, who shared a sweet snapshot of the duo to her Instagram, captioned the post: 'Screaming!!'

In the sweet picture, the two friends had on coordinating red Hawaiian shirts, featuring bright blue flowers and palm tree leaves throughout.



The snap showed Justin Bieber sipping on a glass of red wine as Oscar sat idly next to him on a beige couch in their spacious living room.