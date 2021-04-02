Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Emma Stone touches on 'incredible' motherhood experience

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Emma Stone touches on 'incredible' motherhood experience

American actress Emma Stone recently sat down and got candid about her dive into motherhood.

The news was brought forward by an insider close to E News and they were quoted saying, "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved.”

"She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."

Even though "Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together. He's a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."

