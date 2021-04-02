Pak vs SA: Danish Aziz has his eyes set on a big debut against South Africa

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed with debutant Danish Aziz. Photo: PCB Twitter account

Pakistan has placed much stock in debutant Danish Aziz, and the 25-year-old is adamant on not disappointing the team.

The young cricketer is playing in today's match against South Africa and has voiced his desire to ensure his team wins the match.

"It is the childhood dream [Pakistani] to play for Pakistan and now, that day has arrived," he said earlier, speaking to media. "I will try to ensure I put in my best performance."



Aziz revealed the advice he received from his seniors was simple and to the point. "They gave me a lot of confidence and told me to play my natural game," he said.

The debutant aims to shine in his first-ever One Day International fixture against the Proteas.

"I will try to ensure I win this match for Pakistan," he said.

Before the start of the game, Aziz was handed his ODI cap by former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Aziz is an all-rounder who has fared impressively in the matches he has played for Pakistan's domestic circuit so far.

The youngster has scored 418 runs in the 23 T20s he has played so far at an average of 41.8. As far as his bowling stats are concerned, the left-arm bowler has notched only six wickets so far.