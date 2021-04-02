Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Famed folk singer Shaukat Ali has passed away, according to his family members.



According to his son Ameer Shaukat Ali, the funeral prayers will be offered today between Maghrib and Isha at at Samsani Johar Town in Lahore.

Earlier Ameer had requested the singer's fans for prayers following his deteriorating condition as he was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore.

He had faced multiple medical issues, including diabetes and a liver transplant.

Moreover, he had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.



The Ghazal maestro was one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades.

Born into an artistic family in Malakwal, he had begun his singing career in the 1960s with film songs.

He was introduced in 1963 by musician M Ashraf in the film Tees Maar Khan and cemented his place in ghazals, songs, national anthems and Punjabi folk songs.



Shaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs in the wars of 1965 and 1971, such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.

He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.





