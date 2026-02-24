Rapper Luci4 dead at 23: Raises ‘suspicions’ in family

The music world is reeling after the sudden death of 23-year-old rapper Luci4, but his family are now calling for a deeper investigation after noticing "suspicious" injuries on his body.

James Dears, who gained a massive following for his experimental sigilkore sound and the viral hit Bodypart, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles bedroom on Sunday, 22 February.

While the news has devastated his fans, his grandparents, whom he lived with in the Watts neighbourhood, believe there is more to the story than a simple accident.

His grandmother, Brenda Dears, made the tragic discovery and tried her best to save him with CPR, but she realised he was already cold.

It was the rapper's grandfather, also named James Dears, who first informed about his grandson’s physical state.

He noted that the young artist had visible bruising that suggested he might have been involved in a struggle before he died.

Describing the heartbreaking scene, his grandfather said: "He didn’t look right. He had a black eye and his lip was swollen," as per multiple outlets.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the death, and while initial theories in these situations can often lean toward a medical episode, the family’s claims of foul play have prompted a closer look.

The grandparents are struggling to make sense of the loss, especially as they felt he was in a good place.

His grandfather shared his grief, stating: "My grandson was a good boy. He was just getting his life together. We believe something happened to him."

As a prominent figure in the underground rap scene, Luci4 was known for his unique style and tracks like Kurxxed Emeraldz.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe, but for his family, the priority remains finding out exactly what happened on that Sunday night.

The authorities are now waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death as they continue to look into the family's concerns.