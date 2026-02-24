 
Geo News

Rapper Luci4 dead at 23: Raises ‘suspicions' in family

Rapper Luci4 was best known for his viral hit ‘BodyPartz’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 24, 2026

Rapper Luci4 dead at 23: Raises ‘suspicions’ in family
Rapper Luci4 dead at 23: Raises ‘suspicions’ in family

The music world is reeling after the sudden death of 23-year-old rapper Luci4, but his family are now calling for a deeper investigation after noticing "suspicious" injuries on his body. 

James Dears, who gained a massive following for his experimental sigilkore sound and the viral hit Bodypart, was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles bedroom on Sunday, 22 February. 

While the news has devastated his fans, his grandparents, whom he lived with in the Watts neighbourhood, believe there is more to the story than a simple accident.

His grandmother, Brenda Dears, made the tragic discovery and tried her best to save him with CPR, but she realised he was already cold. 

It was the rapper's grandfather, also named James Dears, who first informed about his grandson’s physical state. 

He noted that the young artist had visible bruising that suggested he might have been involved in a struggle before he died. 

Describing the heartbreaking scene, his grandfather said: "He didn’t look right. He had a black eye and his lip was swollen," as per multiple outlets.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the death, and while initial theories in these situations can often lean toward a medical episode, the family’s claims of foul play have prompted a closer look. 

The grandparents are struggling to make sense of the loss, especially as they felt he was in a good place. 

His grandfather shared his grief, stating: "My grandson was a good boy. He was just getting his life together. We believe something happened to him."

As a prominent figure in the underground rap scene, Luci4 was known for his unique style and tracks like Kurxxed Emeraldz

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe, but for his family, the priority remains finding out exactly what happened on that Sunday night. 

The authorities are now waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death as they continue to look into the family's concerns.

Eminem's pregnant daughter Alaina says 33rd birthday 'feels like a rebirth'
Eminem's pregnant daughter Alaina says 33rd birthday 'feels like a rebirth'
Met Gala 2026: Dress code, Co-chairs, Further details announced
Met Gala 2026: Dress code, Co-chairs, Further details announced
'Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia says he's fine If daughter Is Team Dean
'Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia says he's fine If daughter Is Team Dean
Harry Styles confirms 'SNL' return after sparking speculations
Harry Styles confirms 'SNL' return after sparking speculations
Charli XCX makes rare confession about George Daniel wedding: 'Too much'
Charli XCX makes rare confession about George Daniel wedding: 'Too much'
Vampire Diaries Stars Arielle Kebbel, Zach Roerig split after less than a year
Vampire Diaries Stars Arielle Kebbel, Zach Roerig split after less than a year
Jack Black celebrates 20-year love story with wife Tanya Haden
Jack Black celebrates 20-year love story with wife Tanya Haden
'Elizabeth Taylor' as next single from 'TLOAS?' Taylor Swift sparks rumours
'Elizabeth Taylor' as next single from 'TLOAS?' Taylor Swift sparks rumours