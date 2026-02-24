Lisa Rinna makes serious claims about ‘Traitors’ premiere party

Reality TV personality Lisa Rinna has raised serious concerns after an experience at a party celebrating The Traitors season 4 sparked fears she may have been drugged, multiple outlets report.

According to a Page Six report, Rinna is worried something was put in her drink or otherwise affected her at the premiere party on January 8, even though she didn’t consume much alcohol that night.

The Traitors co-star Colton Underwood reportedly became concerned when he noticed she was “completely inebriated,” despite not having drunk much, and alerted her team, who then helped her leave the event.

The incident has fueled speculation online about what happened, with some coverage focusing on Underwood’s role in getting Rinna out of the party after the group photo was taken.

Rinna, 62, is well known for her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well as her appearance on The Traitors, and the premiere party episode aired earlier this year on Peacock.

She also stirred conversation with recent comments about Underwood during the show’s reunion taping, though sources say the pair chatted at the event.

At this stage it remains unclear whether authorities are involved or if Rinna sought medical attention, and neither her representatives nor Underwood’s team have publicly commented on the situation.

This unsettling report follows a season of competitive drama on The Traitors, where Rinna and Underwood had a complex relationship on and off camera, contributing to ongoing interest from viewers and fans.