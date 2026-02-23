Eminem's pregnant daughter Alaina says 33rd birthday 'feels like a rebirth'

Eminem adopted Alaina from his ex-wife, Kim Scott

Eminem’s daughter is celebrating a major milestone as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, marked her 33rd birthday on Sunday, February 23 — her first birthday as an expecting mom.

“33 years today and it feels like a rebirth,” Alaina wrote alongside a carousel of maternity shoot photos showing off her beautiful baby bump. “Becoming softer. Becoming stronger. Becoming HER mother,” added Alaina, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Matt Moeller.

“I have never felt more in my body. More connected, More beautiful. And I hope when she looks at me, she sees a woman who honors herself. Who takes us space without apology. Who understands that worth isn’t earned, it simply is,” she continued. “If she learns anything from me, let it be thisL You do not have to change to be loved. You are enough. Entirely.”

Alaina ended her birthday post with an affirmation: “This will be the best year of my life.”

Alaina — who Eminem adopted from his ex-wife, Kim Scott — announced her pregnancy in October 2025. Months earlier, her younger half-sister, Hailie Jade, welcomed her first child, son Elliot Marshall McClintock, with her husband Evan McClintock.