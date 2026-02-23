Met Gala 2026: Dress code, Co-chairs, Further details announced

Met Gala 2026: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams revealed as co-chairs

Met Gala 2026 will bring Beyonce back as the co-chair with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and of course Anna Wintour.

The biggest fashion night will be held on May 4 this year, and the dress code will be “fashion is art,” as announced on Monday, February 23.

The theme seems to correlate art and fashion, and designers will be taking full liberty to express themselves through the pieces they decide to bring to the Met.

"What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body," Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the museum's Costume Institute told Vogue.

The outlet also revealed a star-studded committee of hosts including Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz who will be the co-chairs, and members including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Lisa, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor and more.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are one of the main donors for the fundraising event in 2026, marking the first Met since their wedding last year.

The news drew a mixed reaction from fans with some slamming the event as "ignorant" given the current reality of the world, and some sharing excitement to see their favourite celebrites dressed up for the big day.