Elle Fanning gushes over 'coolest' sister Dakota on her 32nd birthday

Elle Fanning, 27, says she's 'the lucky one' to have Dakota, 32, as a sister in a heartfelt tribute

Geo News Digital Desk
February 24, 2026

The sisters are set to star together on the upcoming film adaptation of 'The Nightingale' 

Elle Fanning is celebrating her big sister Dakota Fanning in the sweetest way.

On Monday, February 22, Dakota marked her 32nd trip around the sun, and Elle, 27, was quick to honor the occasion with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Our song. Your birthday. My sister,” the Maleficent star wrote alongside a video of the two sharing a warm embrace and dancing together at what appeared to be a party.

“She is the coolest person anyone will ever meet and I’m the lucky one who gets to call her mine!” Elle continued. “I love you @dakotafanning.”

Dakota quickly responded in the comments, writing, “Love you the most!!!!!” Reese Witherspoon also chimed in, adding, “Awww! Love this [pink heart emoji] Happy Birthday Dakota!!”

Over on her own Instagram page, Dakota shared a childhood picture with the caption, “Making a really good wish this year.”

Elle replied, “Love you more than anything,” while Hilary Duff commented, “Happy birthday pretty bird,” with several other stars sending well wishes.

The birthday love comes just weeks after the sisters revealed they are “finally” set to star together in The Nightingale, an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling 2015 novel — marking their first on-screen collaboration since 2001’s I Am Sam

