Matthew Lillard shares how Quentin Tarantino’s criticism felt

Matthew Lillard has opened up about how Quentin Tarantino’s public criticism last year landed with him, admitting it was painful even as it sparked an unexpected wave of support from across Hollywood.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor said he would still “love” to work with Tarantino one day, which made the director’s comments all the more difficult to hear.

“I think he’s a lovely filmmaker, and to just sort of get punched in the mouth just was kind of a bummer,” Lillard said, reflecting on the moment.

The comments trace back to a viral appearance Tarantino made on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last autumn, where he harshly criticised several actors.

During the interview, Tarantino labelled Paul Dano as “the weakest f---ing actor in SAG” and added that he did not care for Lillard or Owen Wilson either.

The remarks spread quickly online, prompting strong reactions from fans and industry figures alike.

For Lillard, the aftermath was surreal. He described it as watching his own tribute play out in real time.

“It felt like I had died and was in heaven watching everyone send out their RIP tweets,” he told PEOPLE.

“I mean, it was really being a part of your own wake, sort of sitting there living through all the nice things people say after you die… Everyone, from the people at the mall this weekend with my kids to George Clooney and James Gunn and Mike Flanagan, I mean, people have sort of been really generous with telling me how much they loved me and liked my work.”

That support was loud and public.

Dano, who was also singled out in Tarantino’s comments, experienced a similar surge of support.

Speaking to Variety at Sundance, he said “it was really nice” to see such a response and added that he was grateful others spoke up on his behalf, saying, “I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.”

While Tarantino’s words clearly stung, Lillard’s reflections show how the moment ultimately became one of affirmation, revealing the respect he has earned from colleagues and audiences alike, even in the face of blunt criticism.