'Gilmore Girls' Milo Ventimiglia says he's fine If daughter Is Team Dean

Milo Ventimiglia has no problem if his daughter grows up rooting for Rory Gilmore’s first love.

The Gilmore Girls alum, who played Jess Mariano, told PEOPLE that he’d be perfectly okay if his 1-year-old daughter Ke’ala sided with Dean (Jared Padalecki) in the long-running fan debate over Rory’s best match.

“I’d be way okay if my daughter eventually watched the show and she was Team Dean,” Ventimiglia said. “I get it because I’m Team Jared, so I get it.”

The actor’s easygoing stance came as fans continue to debate Rory’s romantic history more than two decades after the series first aired.

Dean was Rory’s first boyfriend, though their relationship ended publicly and painfully.

Jess followed, bringing his own complications before leaving Stars Hollow ahead of graduation.

Later, Rory dated Logan (Matt Czuchry) during her Yale years, ultimately turning down his proposal in season 7 before reconnecting in the 2016 revival.

Ventimiglia praised his fellow actors, noting that despite their characters’ differences, Padalecki and Czuchry are “the best guys” off-screen.

“They couldn’t be any lovelier as human beings,” he said. “It’s nice that more than 20-plus years later we all still can talk about this show we were growing up on and come together as grown men just to recognize that and still have loving words for one another.”

His commented arrive less than a year after Padalecki revealed he was actually Team Jess.

However, Czuchry admitted his own pick has shifted over time depending on Rory’s evolution.