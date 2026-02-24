‘BodyPartz’ lyrics: Luci4’s most-viral, breakout hit

American rapper Luci4, born James Dear, became a defining voice in a new wave of online music with his breakout hit BodyPartz, before his tragic death at the age of 23.

Hailed as a pioneer of the sigilkore microgenre, Luci4’s blend of trap, electronic and cloud-rap helped him amass a dedicated global following after songs like BodyPartz went viral on TikTok and earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

‘BodyPartz’ lyrics

Find Luci4's BodyPartz lyrics here:

[Intro]

Oh, at least one K a fit, bitch, broke nigga like, "Woah"

At least one K a fit, bitch, broke nigga like, "Woah"

At least one K a fit, bitch, broke nigga like, "Woah-oah-oah"

Fit-fit-fit-fit

[Verse]

I'm buyin' clothes, I'm shootin' poles

I fucked your ho, she fuckin' choked

She get a dub, eighty-three hoes

Nobody see me, nobody knows

You wanna be me, you wanna pose

I took her life force, I gave her Os

You flexin' rolls, give me those

You niggas marks and it fuckin' shows

My niggas marksmen, they totin' poles

And if you know 'bout us, you know we throw them blow-blow-blow

Lit, bitch, we throw them rolls

Now I'm fuckin' on his bitch

Got a ho like, "Oh" (Oh)

Oh-oh (Oh), oh-oh

Niggas not doing shit, bitch, you niggas don't got goals

You ain't nеver gon' get rich if you worry 'bout hoes

At lеast one K a fit, bitch, broke nigga like

[Outro]

"Woah"

I'm buyin' clothes, I'm shootin' poles

I fucked your ho, she fuckin' choked

She get a dub, eighty-three hoes

Nobody see me, nobody knows

You wanna be me, you wanna p—

BodyPartz was Luci4’s most recognised song and a landmark in his career.

The track’s abrasive, experimental energy helped push the sigilkore genre from niche internet circles into wider online music culture.

Its official visuals have drawn millions of views and contributed to the artist’s rise from underground producer to mainstream breakthrough, leading to a recording deal with Atlantic Records.

Luci4 death at 23

Dear, who also recorded under names such as Axxturel and 4jay, was confirmed to have died on February 22, 2026, at a friend’s home in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his death, though the official cause has not yet been released.

His family has expressed concerns and called for answers, noting suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, including that his wallet was reportedly emptied.

Authorities are investigating and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Luci4 other hits

Beyond BodyPartz, Luci4’s catalogue included other influential tracks that helped shape his reputation in underground hip-hop.

Songs such as All Eyez on Me and Kurxxed Emeraldz garnered attention on streaming platforms, and his 2025 album VAMPMANIA 3 further showcased his inventive style and genre-blending sound.

His ability to move seamlessly between producing, songwriting and performance drew praise from fellow artists and followers alike, reinforcing his impact on a generation of experimental musicians.