Kris Jenner makes new allegations against Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J

Kris Jenner has reached her breaking point in the ongoing legal feud with Ray J, filing a new declaration that accuses the singer of "publicly terrorising" her daughter Kim Kardashian for the last twenty years.

The 70-year-old mother didn't hold back in the court documents, stating that Ray J has been constantly lying in the media just to keep himself in the spotlight.

The drama really ramped up after a livestream in September 2025, where Ray J reportedly claimed that federal agents were looking into the mother and daughter for actions even more serious than those of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jenner described these accusations as "outrageous lies" that have caused her family significant pain.

In her emotional statement, she said, "My family is of the utmost importance to me. It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and [that] his harassment will never end."

Jenner noted that in her long career, she has never felt the need to sue anyone for defamation until now, but she felt she had to step in because she could no longer bear to watch her daughter cry over the claims.

Beyond the emotional impact, Jenner mentioned she was personally shaken and insulted by the allegations, which she fears could damage her business reputation.

Kim Kardashian, now 45, also shared her own worries in a separate filing last week.

She expressed deep concern that Ray J’s claims could put her aspirations to become a lawyer "in jeopardy."

On a more personal level, she opened up about the "tough conversations" she has had to have with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, over the repeated claims made by the singer.

The legal battle between the two sides is becoming increasingly messy.

While Kim and Kris sued Ray J in October 2025 over his racketeering comments, Ray J hit back with his own lawsuit a month later.

He claimed they were actually the ones who leaked their infamous tape from the early 2000s, an allegation the Kardashians have dismissed as a "disjointed rambling distraction."