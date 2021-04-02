Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Fans of Netflix show "The Witcher" are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the fantasy series.

"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019. 

Work on the second series begin shortly before the first season had premiered.

The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.

The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts
Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'
Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’
Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row

Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row
Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single

Olivia Rodrigo dishes over the inspiration for new ‘Déjà vu’ single
Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience

Emma Stone touches on ‘incredible’ motherhood experience

Latest

view all