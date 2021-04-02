The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

Friday Apr 02, 2021
Fans of Netflix show "The Witcher" are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season of the fantasy series.
"Superman" actor Henry Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.
Work on the second series begin shortly before the first season had premiered.
The eight-episode season began production in early 2020 in London for a planned debut in 2021. But all of that was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although filming on "The Witcher" season 2 has wrapped on the Netflix drama, the show stills requires special effects work.
The Witcher season 2 does not yet have a release date.