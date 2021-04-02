Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
Video: Six-year-old 'batsman' given tips by Mohammad Yusuf at Lahore meet up

Friday Apr 02, 2021

The six-year-old 'batsman' playing cricket. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

  • Six-year-old "batsman" impresses the internet with his batting.
  • I think he is even younger than 6 years and Allah has blessed him with immense talent, says Yousuf.
  • Federal minister Asad Umar lauds child's skills.

A six-year-old "batsman" has impressed the internet with his batting skills, including former captain Mohammad Yousuf, who met the young Gohar Liaqat to give him some batting tips.

The child's video went viral yesterday and reacting to his video, Yusuf had said: "MashaAllah, who is this? This is good stuff."

However, the former skipper could not wait, and today, he went to meet the six-year-old batsman and gave him some pro tips on batting.

In a video shared on Twitter, Yusuf said: "Yesterday I saw the video of this child, today I went to see him, he is very young.

"I think he is even younger than 6 years and Allah has blessed him with immense talent, I am happy to see him. May Allah make him successful," he wished.

The child also impressed federal ministers, politicians, and athletes with his skills:


