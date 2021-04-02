Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?

Khloe Kardashian has fueled marriage rumours with Tristan Thompson after she was spotted wearing a giant ring on that finger.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snap of her fresh manicure while also brought attention to the huge rock that rested on her ring finger of her left hand.

The Good American founder remained mum over the rumours as she captioned the post with multi-coloured heart emojis.

However, it didn’t end there as her man left a flirty comment of emojis which included heart eyes and diamonds, leaving fans wondering if the two have secretly gotten engaged.

