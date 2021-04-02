Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan to take phone calls from people on Sunday

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking phone calls from people on Sunday, April 4, at 11:30am, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Friday.

According to Senator Javed, the prime minister will directly be responding to queries from people.

Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question may put in a call at 051-9224900.

Senator Javed had earlier communicated that calls to the prime minister can be made on April 4 but had not provided a time.

 He said that the premier's conversation with people will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.

The last time the prime minister took calls from people was during a telethon for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme on March 28.

Prior to that, in January, a similar announcement was made, encouraging people to put in their calls and speak to the prime minister directly about the issues that they wish for the government to address.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had also promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "Question Hour" in the National Assembly.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

Related items



More From Pakistan:

Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'

Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'
Video: Six-year-old 'batsman' given tips by Mohammad Yusuf at Lahore meet up

Video: Six-year-old 'batsman' given tips by Mohammad Yusuf at Lahore meet up
WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online
Sindh urges govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

Sindh urges govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks
Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital

Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital
600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital

600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India

PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India
Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab

Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab
Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan

Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan
Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices

Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices
Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan

Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan
Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine

Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine

Latest

view all