Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset will not return for Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton fans were left devastated over the news that Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for season 2.

The news broke the via a notice from a post on the show’s Instagram page.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

