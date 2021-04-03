Can't connect right now! retry
Blake Lively reacts to husband Ryan Reynolds' trolling

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Hollywood actress Blake Lively never let any opportunity go wasted after her husband Ryan Reynolds trolls her online or in personal interactions.

The same happened after the celebrity couple posted photos of themselves getting COVID-19 shots on social media.

Though they funnily jibe at each other, the celebrity pair do not forget to pay the respect where it is due. 

While posting their jab photos on their respective Instagram accounts, they lavished praises on the healthcare professionals who led up to their moment of inoculation. They paid their regards especially to the “heroic” nurse who carried out the procedure and Jessica Malaty Rivera, a lead on The Covid Tracking Project.

The Deadpool star took his jab while sporting a hot pink beanie. He posted the picture on Instagram Story with the caption written on the photo: “Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not?”

Ryan Reynolds did not forget to drag his wife Blake Lively into the joke. Next up, he posted a poll asking “who wore it better”. Alongside, he shared his wife’s snapshot in 2020’s The Rhythm Section.

Blake Lively was quick to quip: “My husband tryin’ to troll me while he’s lookin’ like a Bernie meme & Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou had a hot ass offspring. Good luck with this one.”

