Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Knives Out sequels stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans

The hit murder-mystery Knives Out got its astounding success owing to, among other factors, the convincing performance by veteran American actress Jamie Lee Curtis in the crime story.

Recently, the rights to the two sequels of the crime caper “Knives Out” have been purchased by Netflix in a multi-million dollars deal. The former James Bond series actor Daniel Craig has been roped in to play the lead role of a private detective Benoit Blanc in the Agatha Christie-style murder mystery.



Marvel star Chris Evans also will return to the murder series.

The 62-year-old actress has been left out for the two sequels. Jamie played Linda Drysdale in the previous outing. So, the fans of Linda and Thrombey clan are disappointed as they are not returning to the series. However, she, taking to social media, congratulated all the star cast selected for the two sequels.

She also updated fans about the Thrombeys in an eloquent Thrombey family statement. Taking to Instagram, she posted the family’s picture with a masterpiece caption: “To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future.”

Jamie Lee Curtis enlivened the Linda character with incisive words and intonation as is visible in her caption especially when she took a dig at Don Johnson’s character. She penned down: “Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb.”

She continues to update about every other in the family: “The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture.”



Recently. Local US media reported that director and writer Rian Johnson got a big deal worth $450 million from Netflix for two Knives Out sequels.