Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post

Dua Lipa showed off her killer curves in a tiny sports outfit as she posed for a Madame Tussauds waxwork after three BRIT Awards nods.



The British singer - who recently picked up three nominations for the upcoming BRIT Awards, oozed confidence as she shared the behind-the-scenes shots in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing that she was set to become a waxwork at the museum for the third time.



The 25-year-old captioned the post: 'My 3rd Madame Tussauds wax figure incoming!!!! @madametussaudsusa.

'Here's a bts [behind-the-scenes] look where studio artists took more than 200 measurements for my New York City figure set to arrive later this year‼️‼️‼️



The singer was looking stunning during the shoot as she rocked high-heeled boots, posing with her arms above her head and leaning on a metal bar. Two studio artists in red Madame Tussauds jackets took her measurements.

The British singer's latest post comes after she revealed to have been nominated for three categories at the BRIT awards; Female Solo Artist, Mastercard Album and British Single.

Dua will also take to the stage at the highly-anticipated music event which will be broadcast on May 11 from The O2 arena.