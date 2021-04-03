Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner has moved to a safer location after leaving her home in Los Angeles, following a terrifying incident with a stalker.



As per a report by TMZ, the reality TV star abandoned her Beverly Hills mansion after being granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Shaquan King who broke into her home and swam in her swimming pool unclothed.

The outlet claimed that the model moved out of her home due to the increased risk, despite her having escalated her security protocols.

Insiders told TMZ that she has no plans of moving back into her mansion and it has yet to be revealed whether or not the model will be selling her property.

The stalker, 27 was arrested at Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home, only six hours after he was released from prison.

The model was granted a temporary restraining order against the trespasser.