Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner abandons her mansion after intruder breaks in

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Fashion icon Kendall Jenner has moved to a safer location after leaving her home in Los Angeles, following a terrifying incident with a stalker.

As per a report by TMZ, the reality TV star abandoned her Beverly Hills mansion after being granted a temporary restraining order against a man named Shaquan King who broke into her home and swam in her swimming pool unclothed.

The outlet claimed that the model moved out of her home due to the increased risk, despite her having escalated her security protocols.

Insiders told TMZ that she has no plans of moving back into her mansion and it has yet to be revealed whether or not the model will be selling her property.

The stalker, 27 was arrested at Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home, only six hours after he was released from prison.

The model was granted a temporary restraining order against the trespasser. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post

Dua Lipa shares behind-the-scenes shots in new Instagram post
Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains

Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai venture out in NYC: See photo
Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding

Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding
Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Knives Out sequels stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans

Jamie Lee Curtis congratulates Knives Out sequels stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans
Blake Lively reacts to husband Ryan Reynolds’ trolling

Blake Lively reacts to husband Ryan Reynolds’ trolling
Billie Eilish continues flaunting her new stylish look: Video

Billie Eilish continues flaunting her new stylish look: Video
Taylor Swift teases songs from new album in cryptic video

Taylor Swift teases songs from new album in cryptic video
Britney Spears hits back at her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield

Britney Spears hits back at her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield
Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday, shares picture with 'Singham' actor

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday, shares picture with 'Singham' actor
Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset will not return for Bridgerton season 2

Regé-Jean Page aka Simon Basset will not return for Bridgerton season 2
'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'

'Queen sees Prince Harry like a lost soul'

Latest

view all